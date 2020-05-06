Complaint filed against Baldwin County Sheriff for not enforcing state health order

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man filed a civil complaint Wednesday against Sheriff Hoss Mack for his decision not to go after businesses that operate against the governor’s safer-at-home order.

On Tuesday, the sheriff posted a video on Facebook in which he said his department would not seek law enforcement action on those businesses.

“The Sheriff’s dereliction of his enforcement duties creates an immediate public health crisis in Baldwin County,” Francis Paul Ripp alleges in his complaint.

In the complaint, Ripp petitions for an emergency court hearing to direct Sheriff Mack to enforce the health order.

