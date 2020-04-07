Company cleans and disinfects first responders’ vehicles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Restoration 1 is a company that aids in the clean up of natural disasters such a hurricanes, flooding, and tornadoes. They are using their resources to help in any way they can during the Coronavirus pandemic by cleaning and disinfecting first responder’s vehicles.

Tuesday, they started at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our first responders are some of the hardest hit with Coronavirus and we try to help out doing what we can to help. We see other businesses doing what they can to help out and this is what we do help,” said Chris Halveston, a Resoration 1 employee.

He says this global pandemic is very similar to the natural disasters he sees every day like fires and tornadoes, which is what really inspired him the help out. Since the company already has all of the cleaning and disinfecting equipment, this is the best way he felt he could help.

“Well anytime there is a global pandemic like this such as tornados, anything that touches the community like this, it basically all goes hand in hand,” said another Restoration 1 worker.

Restoration 1 will continue this service for as many first responders as they can around our community.

