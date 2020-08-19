CNN Poll: Most Americans embarrassed by US response to coronavirus

(CNN Newsource) – Almost seven in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new CNN poll conducted by the SSRS.

Results show 62% of respondents said President Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak. It also finds disapproval of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a new high—58%.

CNN reports 55% of thsoe polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.

