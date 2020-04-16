Clogged pipes in Daphne now that more people are home, using wipes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – When toilet paper started running low on shelves at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Daphne Utilities started seeing a problem.

“We have coverage 24/7 that watches some of our system monitors and they have to watch numbers and if those numbers aren’t right they have to go out and check or walk manhole covers in the woods and things like that to see if there are any backups,” said Samantha Coppels, Communications Manager for Daphne Utilities.

That’s exactly what’s happening right now, she says. Utility workers are seeing clogged pipes and that means more hours spent fixing a problem that’s preventable. The problem is getting worse now that more people are stuck at home, using wipes instead of toilet paper.

“They’re clogging our pipes, our pumps and things like that. Now, we’re seeing more of it because of people hoarding toilet paper,” said Coppels.

These clogs can get expensive fast. That’s extra money being spent by the city and by homeowners.

“Those products that are on the shelves that say flushable, yeah they may flush, but they’re not breaking down. That could cause harm in your system and on our side as well,” she said.

Daphne Utilities recommends finding toilet paper to use and luckily, most stores are keeping shelves stocked a lot quicker than in weeks past.

