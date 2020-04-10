Clearing up confusion about unemployment for the self-employed

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The federal coronavirus relief program is expanding unemployment benefits for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It included benefits for the self-employed, who normally wouldn’t be eligible.

In Alabama, some people are receiving letters that leave them thinking their unemployment claims are being denied. Andrew Bravata’s Baldwin County business was shut down because of the pandemic. He is among those who received a letter from the Alabama Department of Labor saying his benefit amounts were zero.

“That’s what I thought originally was that I was denied,” Bravata said.

Alabama Department of Labor (DOL) officials say the letters show zero because normally the self-employed are not covered. The DOL has not begun processing those returns, but will be re-assessing the monetary determination letters. The DOL reports it will retroactively pay all weeks dating back to when the person became unemployed.

The DOL says the self-employed need to continue to file weekly certifications and the organization is asking for patience.

“He (DOL employee) told me upfront that they’re going to approve me, but right now they’re so backlogged,” said Bravata.

