Cleaning staff member for Brett Robinson vacation rentals tests positive for COVID-19

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A housekeeping employee for Brett Robinson vacation rentals has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

The staff member only worked at one rental facility, and did not have contact with any other properties.

Her last day of work was June 27, she was tested on the 28 and received the positive test result June 30, according to Brett Robinson.

The company spokesperson said they’ve had a plan in place since the pandemic began, and told News 5 the company knew it was highly likely. The plan included tracing which employees the housekeeper made contact with (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes); identifying the rooms she cleaned during the potential infection period and both re-sanitizing and deep cleaning those units – as well as notifying guests who stayed in those units; and informing guests arriving this week about what happened.

The Brett Robinson spokesperson said everyone arriving is still going forward with their rentals. As of now, the company has no plans to shut any of its rental properties down.

