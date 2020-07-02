Clarke County woman returns home after battling COVID-19 in hospital for 94 days

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A husband is reunited with his wife Thursday after she spent the last 94 days at Mobile Infirmary battling COVID-19.

“There are people I know that have passed away from the virus and it’s very hard when people around you are dying and your wife is sick, too. There were times when all I had was God and he pulled us through,” said Bruce Smith, speaking about his wife, Darlene.

He was only allowed to see Darlene twice in the last 94 days while she was admitted to the hospital. Restrictions kept the two apart, but each day he prayed for her recovery.

“The virus just took her, it just overcame her,” he said.

Complications left doctors puzzled, but ultimately the healing started to occur. The couple have been married for 41 years and for the first time they were apart for months, over 100 miles from each other.

“She had several mini strokes and thank God it did not affect her mental ability or nothing more than it zapped the very little strength she had at that time away from her,” he said.

While Darlene’s road to recovery continues, her family is just glad to have her back home. Bruce says she’ll still be confined to a bed while she rebuilds her strength.

“The first thing she’s asked for is to get her hair washed so that’s what we’re going to do,” he joked.

An ambulance is expected to bring Darlene from Mobile back to her home in Grove Hill sometime Thursday afternoon. People are expected to line the highway to welcome her home.

