Clarke County schools ditching mask requirement

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County schools are no longer requiring masks but are still encouraging students and employees to wear them.

Superintendent Larry Bagley said on Tuesday, Oct. 19, because of the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Alabama, the school system will no longer require masks as of Nov. 1. Although the requirement has been removed, Bagley still encourages students and employees to wear a mask.

“As always, this decision is based on current COVID data and will be revisited if conditions related to the virus change,” Bagley said in a memo to parents and school personnel.

As of Monday, Oct. 18, the Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Board reports Clarke County has a “substantial” rate of transmission of COVID-19, meaning 8-9.99 percent of people tested for the virus have tested positive. 64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county. According to U.S. Census records, Clarke County has a population of 23,622.

For information on COVID-19 testing through the Clarke County Health Department, call them at 251-275-3772 or click here.

