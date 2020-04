CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Clarke County, Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 25 COVID-19 cases in the county.

There have been more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Alabama and just under 200 deaths.

