Clarke County paper mill temporarily lays off 400+ workers

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has learned the PCA Boise mill in Jackson Alabama has temporarily laid off 400+ workers due to current market conditions.

Jackson Mayor Paul South tells News 5 these layoffs are temporary from what he’s been told. The paper mill produces white copy paper and the demand has decreased in recent months due to businesses and schools being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor South says he spoke with the company on Wednesday and they currently have plans of bringing the workers back in September. Those plans will rely heavily on the market conditions at that time, we’re told.

“They are good partners in the city and in the county,” said Mayor South. He has no doubt the mill will continue employing workers in the future.

