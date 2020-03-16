Coronavirus Cancellations

Clarke County law enforcement stops fingerprinting amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jackson, Alabama Police Department has stopped fingerprinting for individuals and businesses at this time.

Thomasville Police Department has also suspended fingerprinting for individuals and businesses.

The temporary change is a result of the concerns over the coronavirus. No timeframe has been given as to when the department will suspend the changes.

