Clarke County law enforcement stops fingerprinting amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jackson, Alabama Police Department has stopped fingerprinting for individuals and businesses at this time.
Thomasville Police Department has also suspended fingerprinting for individuals and businesses.
The temporary change is a result of the concerns over the coronavirus. No timeframe has been given as to when the department will suspend the changes.
