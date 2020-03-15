Clarke County Jail suspends on-site visitation

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office will suspend all on-site visitation at the Clarke County Jail for the next 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Video visitation is still available.

“It is our top priority to ensure the health of our staff and employees as well as all the inmates. We are taking extra precautions with sanitizing and disinfecting all areas of the jail during this time. There are no cases of the COV-19 in our area , but we are continuing to monitor the situation and continuing to taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. Thank you for your understanding and patience during the next two weeks,” the department said.