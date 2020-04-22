Clarke County doctor: “You don’t see a lot of people taking it seriously”

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – With 5 offices across the area and 2 of those in Clarke County, Doctor Huey Kidd of Physicians Care has tested 134 patients since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s really frightening to think there’s something out there that’s killing people the way that it is and you look around and you don’t see a lot of people taking it seriously,” he said.

Out of those 134 tests 15 have come back positive for COVID-19, he says.

“They turn out being positive on the nasal swab, but negative on the rapid screening so I don’t know how valid those things are really going to be. They’re supposed to tell us whether those people are going to be actively infected or if they show an immunity, but right now I don’t know if I have a whole lot of confidence in the tests just because we don’t have that much experience with them,” he added.

Dr. Kidd also has concerns with people choosing to ignore recommendations of staying home when possible. He’s noticing more people not wearing masks if they do have to get out in public.

“I don’t think they should be admitted into a store without wearing some sort of face protection just to cut down on transmission,” said Dr. Kidd.

Right now numbers for Clarke County have not climbed drastically, but state health officials say in a rural area a lot of people may not be getting tested. They add that even though the numbers may seem low right now, that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t present in the county.

LATEST STORIES: