Clarke County cities keeping curfews in place

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Several cities in Clarke County are continuing their curfew orders until at least May 11th. Thomasville, Grove Hill and Jackson will all continue enforcing their local curfews, but will revisit the order next month.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes that are made.

