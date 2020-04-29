City recommends Fairhope Pier reopen Saturday, more openings Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” announcement Tuesday, the City of Fairhope set up its own reopening plan.
These recommendations still need to be approved by city council. Council will be meeting Thursday morning by phone to make the decision. News 5 will update this article when the vote is in.
The reopening plan includes the following, and includes CDC social distancing mandates at each site (groups of 10 or fewer, 6-feet apart from others):
Saturday, May 2
- Fairhope Municipal Pier and North Beach to pedestrian and
vehicular traffic; playground equipment to be fenced off
- Fairhope Dog Park
- City parks; playground equipment to be fenced off
- Welcome Center
- Quail Creek Golf Course
Monday, May 4
- Public Works recycling and landfill
- Mike Ford Tennis Center
- City Hall drive-up window open to cash payments only
Monday, May 18 (Contingent on state guidelines)
- City Hall
- Public Works lobby
- Fairhope Recreation Center
James P. Nix Center
- Fairhope Museum of History
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted the following message on Facebook Wednesday:
The Fairhope City Council will meet tomorrow, Thursday April 29th, to review recommendations compiled by my administration for reopening City facilities in accordance with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order issued Tuesday.Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson
All recommendations are dependent on the state order and guidelines with council approval and will be revisited May 15th.
I’ve also requested to have the North Beach Park accessible to residents only. Only a driver’s license would be necessary for free entry if you live anywhere in Fairhope.
LATEST STORIES:
- NCAA allows name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes
- Lawmakers divided on Trump’s meat processing order
- The National Institute of Mental Health needs participants for coronavirus study
- New reports of younger adults left debilitated or dying from strokes after mild COVID-19 cases
- Alabama local businesses are starting to prepare to reopen on Friday