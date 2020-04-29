City recommends Fairhope Pier reopen Saturday, more openings Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” announcement Tuesday, the City of Fairhope set up its own reopening plan.

These recommendations still need to be approved by city council. Council will be meeting Thursday morning by phone to make the decision. News 5 will update this article when the vote is in.

The reopening plan includes the following, and includes CDC social distancing mandates at each site (groups of 10 or fewer, 6-feet apart from others):

Saturday, May 2

  • Fairhope Municipal Pier and North Beach to pedestrian and
    vehicular traffic; playground equipment to be fenced off
  • Fairhope Dog Park
  • City parks; playground equipment to be fenced off
  • Welcome Center
  • Quail Creek Golf Course

Monday, May 4

  • Public Works recycling and landfill
  • Mike Ford Tennis Center
  • City Hall drive-up window open to cash payments only

Monday, May 18 (Contingent on state guidelines)

  • City Hall
  • Public Works lobby
  • Fairhope Recreation Center
    James P. Nix Center
  • Fairhope Museum of History

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted the following message on Facebook Wednesday:

The Fairhope City Council will meet tomorrow, Thursday April 29th, to review recommendations compiled by my administration for reopening City facilities in accordance with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order issued Tuesday. 
All recommendations are dependent on the state order and guidelines with council approval and will be revisited May 15th.
I’ve also requested to have the North Beach Park accessible to residents only. Only a driver’s license would be necessary for free entry if you live anywhere in Fairhope.

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories