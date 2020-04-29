City recommends Fairhope Pier reopen Saturday, more openings Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” announcement Tuesday, the City of Fairhope set up its own reopening plan.

These recommendations still need to be approved by city council. Council will be meeting Thursday morning by phone to make the decision. News 5 will update this article when the vote is in.

The reopening plan includes the following, and includes CDC social distancing mandates at each site (groups of 10 or fewer, 6-feet apart from others):

Saturday, May 2

Fairhope Municipal Pier and North Beach to pedestrian and

vehicular traffic; playground equipment to be fenced off

vehicular traffic; playground equipment to be fenced off Fairhope Dog Park

City parks; playground equipment to be fenced off

Welcome Center

Quail Creek Golf Course

Monday, May 4

Public Works recycling and landfill

Mike Ford Tennis Center

City Hall drive-up window open to cash payments only

Monday, May 18 (Contingent on state guidelines)

City Hall

Public Works lobby

Fairhope Recreation Center

James P. Nix Center

James P. Nix Center Fairhope Museum of History

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted the following message on Facebook Wednesday:

The Fairhope City Council will meet tomorrow, Thursday April 29th, to review recommendations compiled by my administration for reopening City facilities in accordance with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order issued Tuesday.

All recommendations are dependent on the state order and guidelines with council approval and will be revisited May 15th.

I’ve also requested to have the North Beach Park accessible to residents only. Only a driver’s license would be necessary for free entry if you live anywhere in Fairhope. Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson

