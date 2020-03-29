City officials not in agreement with Tuscaloosa mayor’s decision to set 24-hour curfew

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox implemented a 24-hour curfew that begins Sunday, March 29, and will last until April 11. The Mayor is hoping this will slow the spread of COVID-19, but not everyone is on board with his plan including councilman Kip Tyner.

“I am opposed to it I think what we were doing closing the bars and restaurants was good enough. I think this will ruin the economy another two weeks with people with no paychecks,” Tyner said.

Mayor Maddox says the measure is the best direction to take to protect citizens.

“I made this decision because the promise of tomorrow depends on what we do right now,” Maddox said. “To protect the health of our families and the health care system here in our community”.

Kip Tyner believes the police department can’t enforce the new curfew because they lack the manpower.

“I don’t think it can be enforced,” Tyner said. “When I brought up the idea of using a juvenile curfew last week the police said they wouldn’t be able to enforce that. They didn’t have the manpower.”

Under the new curfew, essential businesses will remain open and residents will only be able to leave their homes to get essentials like groceries or to exercise or visit a doctor. On April 11, the mayor will re-evaluate to see what step to take next.