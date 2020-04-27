City of Saraland partnering with local churches for food distribution

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland is partnering up with local churches and the Saraland Christian Ministerial Association to provide food for Saraland residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City is partnering with the Saraland Christian Ministerial Association, Destination Church and the Saraland UMC Food Pantry.

The mayor announced the partnership last week, and the first distribution is set for Monday, April 27.

The Food Pantry will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Saraland United Methodist Church, at 415 McKeough Avenue. It is a drive-through distribution, you’re asked to stay in your cars. This is for Saraland residents only, an ID is required, and you will be asked some demographical questions.

If you need more information, you’re asked to call City Hall at 215-675-5103 for retails, and if you would like to help by volunteering, or donating.

Saraland United Methodist Church and Destination Church have already been distributing food, the partnership with the city will allow them to serve more people.

