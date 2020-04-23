City of Prichard councilman detained for being out past curfew

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Councilman Lorenzo Martin tells News 5 he was stopped and detained Sunday night after being out past the city’s curfew.

Martin said the city is trying to execute a curfew that’s not law or approved by the council. He said he has reached out to Mayor Jimmie Gardner about this to get it resolved the best way possible. He also tells us when he was stopped if there was a process in place to handle those who were out past curfew, Prichard Police did not follow through as they should have.

We are working to get more information and will bring it to you as we learn more.

