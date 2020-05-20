City of Pensacola to provide coronavirus case numbers

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City officials in Pensacola will be offering updated numbers of coronavirus cases through an online dashboard. They will also provide updates on the city’s reopening plan. Information will come from the Florida Department of Health.

Specific information found on the dashboard includes:

“City-specific information on the dashboard includes:

  • Current status according to the City of Pensacola’s phased reopening measures (Green, Yellow or Red)
  • City of Pensacola current phase of recovery
  • City of Pensacola public safety staffing levels (Green, Yellow or Red)

FDOH data on the dashboard includes:

  • Number of positive residents, positive non-residents and deaths in Escambia County 
  • Documented new cases in Escambia County 
  • Percent positive for laboratory testing in Escambia County
  • Emergency department visits with influenza-like illnesses and COVID-like illnesses in Escambia County
  • New cases by day (last 14 days) in Escambia County”

