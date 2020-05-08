City of Pensacola to close Palafox Sunday so restaurants, shops can set up on sidewalks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola will be converted to pedestrian traffic only on Sunday.

Palafox Street from Garden Street to Main Street will be open to pedestrians only from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. City government says this action is being take to “promote safe outdoor retail and restaurant activity for businesses” and for people visiting downtown during the Mother’s Day holiday.

Residents are encouraged come support local restaurants and businesses as they enter economic recovery. However, CDC guidelines, including social distancing, do apply.

