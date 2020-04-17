City of Pensacola providing hand-washing stations for homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is providing hand-washing stations for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Pensacola has installed hand-washing stations at 11 locations for the homeless population or those who do not have regular access to soap and water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A media release says the stations are being provided in an effort to help homeless individuals practice good hand-washing techniques, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The hand-washing stations are being funded through District 2 Councilwoman Sherri Myers’ discretionary fund and District 6 Councilwoman Ann Hill’s discretionary fund, along with the city’s general fund.

Hand-washing stations are available at the following locations in the city (some sites subject to change):

  • Bryan Park: 1200 Langley Ave.
  • Loaves and Fishes: 257 E. Lee St.
  • Under the Interstate 110 Ramp near the Pensacola Bay Center
  • Bill Gregory Park: 150 N. “W” St.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza: 50 N. Palafox St.
  • Wyer Park: 320 W. Belmont St.
  • Pensacola Library: 239 N. Spring St.
  • Veterans Memorial Park: 200 S. 10th Ave.
  • Corner of Ninth Avenue and West Cervantes Street (to be installed next week – subject to change)
  • BJ’s Bus Shelter: Corner of Davis Highway and Langley Avenue (to be installed next week – subject to change)
  • Corner of Airport Boulevard and College Boulevard (to be installed next week – subject to change)

