City of Pensacola, Escambia County, Fla. to receive coronavirus aid relief in the amount of $1.3 million

Unedited press release from the City of Pensacola

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed into law March 27, 2020 by President Donald J. Trump, the local community will receive a combined total of $1,325,041 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Escambia County will receive an allocation of $872,881 in funding, and the City of Pensacola will receive an allocation of $452,160. This funding distribution through HUD consists of $2 billion of an overall $5 billion allocation under the CARES Act. These funds will be used to address a wide variety of public health and public service activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. CDBG funds must be utilized for activities that target low and moderate-income households



Both local governments are awaiting further guidance from HUD regarding the availability date of funding and detailed guidance from HUD as to activities that will be eligible for this funding. Community input will be solicited on how the funds can be utilized to help facilitate COVID-19 response in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola.



The City of Pensacola will also receive supplemental administrative funding for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. These funds are part of an overall $1.25 billion dollar allocation under the CARES Act. The additional funds will be used for administrative expenses as well as new eligible activities, to be defined by HUD, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additional information regarding HUD CARES Act funding can be found on the HUD website.

