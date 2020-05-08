City of Pascagoula says utilities will resume lock offs June 1

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG)– The City of Pascagoula says the 60-day suspension on disconnecting utilities customers will end May 14th.

Lock off procedures and all normal policies will resume June 1st.

The city says accounts with a balance 30 days past due are subject to lock off. Customers will need to make arrangements prior to the day services are turned off due to nonpayment.

Pascagoula Utilities can be reached at (228) 938-6633 for questions regarding utility accounts. Customers can also view current billing, past billings, and make payments online at cityofpascagoula.com.

