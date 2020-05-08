City of Pascagoula says utilities will resume lock offs June 1

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PASCAGOULA CITY SEAL_1533298435065.JPG.jpg

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG)– The City of Pascagoula says the 60-day suspension on disconnecting utilities customers will end May 14th

Lock off procedures and all normal policies will resume June 1st.

The city says accounts with a balance 30 days past due are subject to lock off. Customers will need to make arrangements prior to the day services are turned off due to nonpayment. 

Pascagoula Utilities can be reached at (228) 938-6633 for questions regarding utility accounts.  Customers can also view current billing, past billings, and make payments online at cityofpascagoula.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories