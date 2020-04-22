City of Mobile PSA: Front line Mobilians urge continued in-home isolation

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order remains in place for the foreseeable future. The most current data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that Mobile County leads the state in the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

As such, the City of Mobile, its first-responders, and health care workers are urging citizens to continue to practice in-home isolation while also taking necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

