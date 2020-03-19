City of Mobile prepares COVID-19 testing sites

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile sent the following press release Thursday afternoon.

MOBILE – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson today directed City of Mobile employees to establish testing locations for COVID-19, in anticipation of test kits becoming available in the coming days.

“COVID-19 is at the top of my agenda. With the first confirmed case in Mobile County, my entire team is focused on protecting our citizens and stopping the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Stimpson. “COVID-19 is a threat to our community and we all need to do our part to save lives. Working together, we will make it through this difficult time.”

The drive-in testing sites are located at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and The Grounds in Mobile. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department set up air conditioned tents at both locations on Thursday to prepare for testing.

Mayor Stimpson said his Administration is engaged at every level – local, state and federal – to obtain test kits for the City of Mobile. He said the establishment of testing sites is a pro-active step to ensure there are no delays once test kits are received.

“We will not stop until we have them. To make sure we are prepared, I’ve asked our partners to make sure that health care professionals are ready now to begin testing as soon as test kits are available,” he said.