City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson speaks on amended Safer At Home order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video to Facebook Friday afternoon in response to the amended Safer at Home order by Governor Kay Ivey.

“Please don’t drop your guard, because the virus is still out there. It’s up to you to maintain the social distancing, wear the face mask, do those sorts of things to protect yourself and those around you.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Watch the video about for his full statement.

