MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video update to Facebook Friday about the COVID-19 pandemic and the Safer-at-Home order amended this week.
Stimpson says the Safer-at-Home order is not a complete reopening and there is no reason to think the threat of COVID-19 is over.
“it’s just an opportunity for us to get back into some sense of normalcy with you taking on additional responsibility to make sure that you stay safe. “Sandy Stimpson, City of Mobile
Mayor Stimpson says the city’s senior centers will not reopen under the amended order. Recreational centers and parks will have new rules to follow when they are allowed to reopen. The city will post those regulations on its website.
Watch the video above for more information.
LATEST STORIES
- CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Working from Home? Beware of scammers targeting at-home workers
- City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives Friday update to COVID-19 pandemic
- City Council back to meeting in person
- 7 people rescued from capsized boat off Pensacola coast
- More than 90-percent of Mobile businesses impacted by COVID-19