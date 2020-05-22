City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives Friday update to COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video update to Facebook Friday about the COVID-19 pandemic and the Safer-at-Home order amended this week.

Stimpson says the Safer-at-Home order is not a complete reopening and there is no reason to think the threat of COVID-19 is over.

“it’s just an opportunity for us to get back into some sense of normalcy with you taking on additional responsibility to make sure that you stay safe. “ Sandy Stimpson, City of Mobile

Mayor Stimpson says the city’s senior centers will not reopen under the amended order. Recreational centers and parks will have new rules to follow when they are allowed to reopen. The city will post those regulations on its website.

Watch the video above for more information.

