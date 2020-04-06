City of Mobile councilman sings church hymn during quarantine

Mobile, Alabama – (WKRG)
City of Mobile Councilman Fred Richardson took to social media to sing to the Lord while in quarantine over the weekend.
Before serenading Facebook followers in what appeared to be his own version of carpool karaoke, he said “There is a virus here in our city and it is spreading like wildfire. In fact, we are under quarantine at this point and not only is it in Mobile, Alabama but it’s across the nation and indeed the world. The song that’s playing is asking God not to pass us by and let’s hear what the world’s got to say. Lord have mercy”.
LATEST STORIES:
- 100 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,738 total cases with 51 deaths
- Mobile woman finishes her “Quarantine Chronicles”
- Drone images show stark difference between shut-down and essential businesses this weekend
- Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
- Florida Gov. DeSantis to issue executive order to waive tax collection of small business loans issued under Federal stimulus bill