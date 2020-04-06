City of Mobile councilman sings church hymn during quarantine

Mobile, Alabama

City of Mobile Councilman Fred Richardson took to social media to sing to the Lord while in quarantine over the weekend.

Before serenading Facebook followers in what appeared to be his own version of carpool karaoke, he said “There is a virus here in our city and it is spreading like wildfire. In fact, we are under quarantine at this point and not only is it in Mobile, Alabama but it’s across the nation and indeed the world. The song that’s playing is asking God not to pass us by and let’s hear what the world’s got to say. Lord have mercy”.

