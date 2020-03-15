MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced community centers and senior centers would be closed starting Monday. This is one of the many public changes being made to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Meal pickups and deliveries will still continue on a limited basis. The closings begin Monday and are scheduled to last until April 6th. That may be extended as needed.
- City of Mobile closing senior, community centers because of virus threat
- Faith Time: Coronavirus National Day of Prayer
- Florida announces dozens of new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning
- First “Leprechaun Ride” in Fairhope continues as scheduled Sunday
- Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns in Bay Minette