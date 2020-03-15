City of Mobile closing senior, community centers because of virus threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced community centers and senior centers would be closed starting Monday. This is one of the many public changes being made to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Meal pickups and deliveries will still continue on a limited basis. The closings begin Monday and are scheduled to last until April 6th. That may be extended as needed.

