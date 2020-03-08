DOH-Okaloosa sets up local call center for COVID-19 inquiries

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The City of Fort Walton Beach Emergency Management Team is actively monitoring all official information related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is following its Emergency Action Plan to manage possible issues if a local outbreak occurs. This includes working with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) – the local, lead agency – to understand the status of COVID-19 in our community, sharing important information to the public from FDOH and other state officials, and communicating with City departments and employees to ensure essential public services remain available for City residents.

“The impact COVID-19 will have on our area and, specifically, the City of Fort Walton Beach, is unknown at this time, however we are following protocols and taking precautions to make sure we are prepared in the event of an epidemic locally,” says City of Fort Walton Beach Emergency Manager Ken Perkins. “I have confidence in our health department and state officials to provide us with the information and resources needed in case of an emergency.”

City of Fort Walton Beach officials urge residents to take proper precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. The following are resources for more information about the virus and guidelines to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DOH-Okaloosa has set up a local call center for COVID-19 inquiries from the public. The number is 850-344-0566, Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The state’s call center is 1-866-779-6121, 24 hours a day, seven days a week; or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

If you think you have COVID-19:

Call your health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and contact the county health department to access COVID-19 testing. If you are without health insurance or a health care provider, please contact your county health department so the health department can coordinate your medical evaluation and testing. DOH-Okaloosa call center: 850-344-0566.

