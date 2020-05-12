City of Fairhope will reopen public buildings in two phases

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has announced when public buildings will reopen.

On May 18th Public Works, City Hall, Fairhope Recreation Center and the Fairhope Public Library will reopen.

On June 1st the James. P. Nix Center, Fairhope Museum of History and the Fairhope Civic Center will reopen.

