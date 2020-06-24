City of Fairhope employee tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works at city hall.

“We are taking precautions necessary to keep our citizens and our employees safe at all times,” said Jessica Sawyer Walker with the City of Fairhope.

See release below:

If you attended City Council meetings on June 22nd or conducted business at City Hall since June 18, 2020, be advised you may have been exposed to COVID-19.



Unfortunately, an employee at City Hall has received a positive test for COVID-19. Additionally, multiple individuals in attendance at the City Council meetings on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, have been or may have been exposed to COVID-19 though contact with third parties who have tested positive. None of the individuals that tested positive were at the meetings.

Following the recommendation of the CDC, the City Safety Coordinator advises those in attendance at the meetings on June 22nd or individuals who have conducted business at City Hall since June 18th take the following precautions:

• wear a mask and practice social distancing for the next 21 days (consecutive, not 21 work days) while they are at work.

• ensure that individuals that may have been exposed via third party contact practice social distancing.

• remote/telework is strongly advised when possible.

• if remote/telework is not possible or practical the individual should:

o wearamask,

o workalone/practicesocialdistancing,and

o disinfectallcontactedsurfaceenvironments.

In the event that an individual starts to experience symptoms, he/she should:

• immediately self-isolate,

• contact their physician,

• notify their supervisor, and

• not return to work until they are medically clear by a physician.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more

News 5’s Blake Brown is working on this developing story and he’ll have the latest as it becomes available.