City of Crestview offering small business grants

Traffic is light on Main Street with many businesses closed due to the governor’s safer-at-home order of April 1. The City of Crestview wants to help small businesses reopen through a newly announced Small Business Recovery Grant Program. (Photo by Brian Hughes | City of Crestview public information officer)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — The City of Crestview feels the pain of small business owners affected by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s safer-at-home shut-down order. As the city reopens after more than a month of closures, Crestview is offering grants for up to $1,500 to businesses with fewer than 25 employees.

“We understand the impact of the closures on our local businesses, which are the heart of our community,” City Manger Tim Bolduc said.

The City of Crestview Small Business Recovery Grant Program, approved Monday by the City Council, draws on a $75,000 pot from the city’s business tax receipts account to fund grants to qualifying small businesses. This essentially recycles the funds back into the community, which in turn will lead to more tax receipts as businesses revive after being closed for a month or more.

To qualify for a grant, a business must:

• Be for-profit and privately held

• Have a physical location with a storefront inside the City of Crestview limits as of January 1

• Have an active city business tax receipt at the time of application

• Employ fewer than 25 employees

• Provide proof of lease/mortgage expenses and/or utility expenses for March and April

• Be able to demonstrate an impact on revenue resulting from the governor’s safer-at-home order, and

• Maintain operations for a minimum of 30 days following approval of the application.

Grant applications are available from the city’s website home page, www.cityofcrestview.com, and may be submitted online.

“The governor’s safer-at-home closures have had a beneficial outcome in that we were largely spared as many coronavirus infections and deaths as neighboring communities, but it has taken a toll on our city’s economy,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “These grants, we hope, will help get Crestview opened for business again quicker.”

