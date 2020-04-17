City Electric Supply Company employee making reusable face masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Starting Friday there are new recommendations for everyone to wear face masks out in public. There is a rising need for face masks not only for health care workers but all citizens of Mobile as well.

An employee of the City Electric Supply Company, Christie Peterson, is helping the cause by sewing and creating reusable face masks.

“It is just regular cotton fabric with a T-shirt filler inside and you can wash the T-shirt if you use a doubled-up T-shirt,” Christie said.

The design of her face masks allows it to be reusable with being able to wash the filter inside. When she is not working she is creating the face masks and is outputting up to 5-6 masks a day.

The branch manager of City Electric Supply Company, Lee Standford, explained how they are being extra cautious and sanitary at work.

“Christie’s been supplying us with masks we’ve actually been wearing masks for two weeks,” Lee said. “We have curbside service but we still have to interact with our customers out here as well.”

