Citronelle Police Department to begin ‘Good Morning, Citro’ program

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is starting a new program next week, aimed at checking on some of their most vulnerable citizens.

It’s called ‘Good Morning, Citro,’ and it focuses on the police department’s relationship with the senior community in the city.

The police department will start making calls to their senior citizens.

“Just a few seconds of small talk, jsut to let them know somebody cares about them,” said Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris.

Officers will begin calling five people a day off a list given to them by the senior citizen center. The phone call will be to check on them and make sure they’re okay. Or if they need anything. Right now due to the pandemic, Norris says he has noticed there is a large need in their community.

“We want to make sure they have food. It’s been brought to my attention during this shut down during this situation, that the only meal that they have is the meal that the senior group gives provides them every day, and that’s heartbreaking to me,” said Norris.

The police department has been delivering about 55 meals a day for about three weeks, since the shut down.

The daily phone call will also help build a relationship between the citizen and the police department. So they’re prepared in case something happens.

“Be able to respond with an educated idea of what’s going on there,” said Norris.

While this is starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not starting because of it. But, Norris says it is extra helpful right now, to reiterate to those most vulnerable, they’re not alone.

“With everybody being at home, being homebound, sheltering in place, some of them may not have family, some of them may not talk to family every other day, every other week. I just wanted them to know that law enforcement officers care,” said Norris.

Norris says he wants to continue this well past the shut down.

“It’s a program that like I said, takes very little resources and time, but is very beneficial. If one of those elderly people gets a smile out of it, or you know gets a good morning out of it and makes them feel special, then we’re successful,” Norris said.

The program officially begins Monday morning.

