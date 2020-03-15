Churches pray to end virus, deal with contact changes

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands of people flocked to houses of worship today. President Trump declared March 15th a national day of prayer as America works through the Coronavirus crisis. Clergy and laypeople are adjusting to some new habits.

Churches all over the region are feeling the impact of the fears from the coronavirus. There are a few places feeling it more than this Catholic parish inside the Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos has only been around for about two years. They too are following Mobile Archdiocese guidelines to limit person to person contact. No more handshakes at the door and no communion cup for example. They’re also canceling Sunday School after this week. One of the biggest changes is the number of empty seats. The pastor says they usually have up to 250 people at the late service.

“I believe people are being responsible, taking warnings about being in large crowds seriously some people are not coming to Mass but there are some that will come and pray with us and I’m happy about that,” said Pastor Jim Cink. This church is temporarily moving out of the Prodisee Pantry. The non-profit food bank prepares for emergency operations if this pandemic gets worse.