Churches, Feeding the Gulf Coast help NWFL families in need during COVID-19 crisis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding sites have started opening up for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs and are in need of assistance.
Crown Church in Pensacola has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast, a food bank, to feed kids in the local community.
Volunteers were giving out milk, apples, chips and lunch items to parents who drove up Monday to Lillian Square Apartments with their children.
Pastor Jason Oxendine said he feels called to help those in need at this time.
“This may seem small but this is huge for some of these families,” Oxendine said. “So anything we can do to help.”
Crown Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute food to children who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch due to school closures. The program is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Elsewhere in Pensacola Monday, Brownsville Assembly of God was focusing their food distribution to families. It is also partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast.
The church recently received 10,000 pounds of food. Dennis McReynolds, outreach pastor at the church, said the church’s goal is to feed as many people as possible — as many people continue to panic purchase.
“Walmart looks like it’s going out of business. People are hoarding and stocking up on food,” McReynolds said. “So we’re trying to reach out to this community, and we’re just giving out free food.”
Feeding the Gulf Coast has experienced a 700% increase in assistance inquiries since last week.
The food centers will continue to be open throughout the week, including the following locations:
E Comfort, Inc.: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2300 N. Pace Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Cobb Resource Center: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
601 E. Mallory St., Pensacola, FL 32501
Fricker Resource Center: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
900 North F Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
Woodland Heights : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
111 Berkley Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503
Gull Point Resource Center
7000 Spanish Trail, Pensacola, FL 32504
Carver Park Community Center
208 Webb St, Cantonment, FL 32533
Bethel AME Church: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
511 Woodland Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503
Brownsville Community Center
3200 W DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505
Bellview Assembly of God (Monday and Thursday ONLY) : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2920 W. Michigan Ave, Pensacola FL 32526
Molino Branch Library
6450-A Highway 95A, Molino, FL 32577
West Florida Libraries- Downtown
239 N. Spring St, Pensacola, FL 32502
Morris Court: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
1401 W. Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
Shooting Starz Unlimited: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
312 E. Nine Mile Road unit 14, Pensacola FL 32514
Dixon School of Arts and Science
1201 H St., Pensacola, FL
Tryon Beach Library
1200 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504
Genealogy Branch Library
5740 N. 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504
Southwest Branch Library
12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507
Westside Branch Library
1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola, FL 32502
Crown Church
9600 N. Palafox, Pensacola, FL 32534
Lillian Square Apartments
7200 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506
Magnolia Crossing Apartments: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
4312 Magnolia Crossing Circle, Pace, FL 32571
My Father’s Arrows, Inc.
4025 Hwy 178, Jay, FL 32565 2014 gate code
Century Branch Library 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century, FL 32535
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TIMES AND DETAILS, go to https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry.