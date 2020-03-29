Churches add drive-in option amid COVID-19 concerns

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastors across the region continue finding creative ways of keeping congregations together while the fear of COVID-19 forces people further apart. As more churches migrate to new online services, some are trying the old-fashioned drive-in. Vehicles scooch into parking spaces, the same way you’d find a pew on Sunday. At Citronelle United Methodist Church, this drive-in service is spreading the Gospel while limiting the spread of illness.

“To give people hope and try to allay their fears let them know everything is going to be alright, God is in control when we have this constant barrage of bad news it’s hard to do sometimes but I think it’s important we put our faith in God,” said Pastor Anthony Tutur. It’s a tradition few would ever give up.

“I always come for Sunday school and church, and I think we really need it this time,” said Carol Reid from her driver’s seat. For a lot of the people coming in, they’re driving-in to get that fellowship they may not always get online.

“Be that part of the body of Christ that we’re used to,” said Frank Lindsey. “Because we build each other up through fellowship.” You might see doggies in the driver’s seat or Bibles behind the wheel but no matter the changes, faith remains strong in times of trouble.