Church in Robertsdale moves to online-only services again amid virus concerns

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pastor of a church in Robertsdale has said, after much deliberation, they are temporarily suspending in-person worship and returning to online services only through the month of July starting this Sunday. Pastor Harvey Earls made the announcement earlier this week.

“This is not a decision that is lightly arrived at because when we came back to our services a month ago that was a sweet time after missing over 12 weeks of services together,” said Earls in a video message Tuesday. He said this wasn’t because members were testing positive, rather Earls said this was a proactive step to keep church members safe amid a spike in COVID cases around Baldwin County and the region.

“As much as I value worshiping together at one time in one place what would bother me is if one person as a result of worshiping together came down with this disease and struggled with it,” said Earls. This is at least the second church we know of in the area that has returned to online-only worship following reopening. Last week we told you about First Baptist Tillmans Corner returning to online-only worship because of church members either testing positive or coming down with virus symptoms.