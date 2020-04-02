Chicken Salad Chick feeds first responders on Dauphin Island

Coronavirus

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers from Chicken Salad Chick fed first responders on Dauphin Island this week.

The workers provided the meals as a part of the Feed the Front Lines initiative. Chicken Salad Chick launched their “Feeding the Front Lines” initiative in numerous communities across the U.S. The restaurants have been making weekly deliveries to nurses, doctors, EMT’s, and medical offices, with many catered meals being donated by residents.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
