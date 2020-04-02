Chicken Salad Chick feeds first responders on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers from Chicken Salad Chick fed first responders on Dauphin Island this week.
The workers provided the meals as a part of the Feed the Front Lines initiative. Chicken Salad Chick launched their “Feeding the Front Lines” initiative in numerous communities across the U.S. The restaurants have been making weekly deliveries to nurses, doctors, EMT’s, and medical offices, with many catered meals being donated by residents.
LATEST STORIES
- US visitors don’t mind coronavirus checkpoints at Mexican border
- Science Corner: A hurricane in a bowl!
- Science Corner: The difference between cold and warm air masses
- Escambia Co. Commission votes to keep public beaches closed
- Plastic barriers, X’s on the ground: How retailers are adapting to social distancing restrictions