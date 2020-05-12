Chickasaw City Schools to hold in-person graduation

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education announced Friday that high schools would be allowed to host a modified traditional graduation ceremony, as long as they adhered to social distancing requirements.

Chickasaw City Schools jumped into action once the announcement was made, and developed a last-minute plan for an in-person graduation.

Initially, the school system had planned for a virtual graduation for seniors, and they would have had a “graduation walk” for seniors and five of their family members Tuesday, May 12th.

Instead, the graduation ceremony will take place Thursday, May 21st, at Dotson Park at 6:30 p.m.

Seniors will be required to attend rehearsal on May 20th to participate.

Each senior will be allowed to bring up to five family members, but the names must be given to the school system in advance of graduation. The family members will have a designated seating area on the football field at Dotson Park.

The school system says the coronavirus pandemic has caused planning for graduation to be fluid, but they are glad they can actually offer a ceremony.

“We decided when the opportunity came, we were going to take full advantage of it. The fortunate thing about Chickasaw, we’re a smaller system. So we’re a little bit more flexible in what we can do.” David Wofford, the Superintendent for Chickasaw City Schools.

