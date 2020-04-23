CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the threat of severe weather in the News 5 area, the Chickasaw Meal Program will change their Thursday meal pick up to Friday.
DETAILS:
- Friday, April 24
- 9 a.m. – noon
Superintendent David Wofford tells News 5 in just a few weeks they have served over 30,000 meals.
The First Alert Storm Team is warning for the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes Thursday. The severe weather window begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever
- Chickasaw City schools changing food pick up day for severe weather threat
- Agents, players pleased NFL draft wasn’t delayed
- Logistics share draft spotlight with Joe Burrow, Chase Young
- Grim Reaper clad attorney promises to travel to Florida beaches to protest premature opening