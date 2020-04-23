Chickasaw City schools changing food pick up day for severe weather threat

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the threat of severe weather in the News 5 area, the Chickasaw Meal Program will change their Thursday meal pick up to Friday.

DETAILS:

Friday, April 24

9 a.m. – noon

Superintendent David Wofford tells News 5 in just a few weeks they have served over 30,000 meals.

The First Alert Storm Team is warning for the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes Thursday. The severe weather window begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

