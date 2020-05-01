Chick-fil-A is launching a meal kit as more people eat at home

(CNN Newsource) – Chick-fil-A has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home.
It’s a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99. It can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.
The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.
Customers can swap out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.
Chick-fil-A will start selling its new product at locations nationwide as soon as May 4.
Not enough food for the fam? No problem!
Chick-fil-A is also offering “family meal” deals, which includes 30-count chicken nuggets and gallons of their sweet tea.
If you’d rather substitute in chicken sandwiches or mac and cheese for sides, you have options.
