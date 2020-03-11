Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed this weekend amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO — Chicago’s downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The South Side Irish Parade, the Northwest Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the dyeing of the Chicago River have been postponed as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday.

The decision to postpone the parades follows guidance and information from public health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The city said they will work with organizers to reschedule these events to a later date and ensure the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and visitors.

The Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade is CANCELED for March 14, 2020. Please check our website for future updates. PARADE OFFICIALS

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker are expected to hold a news conference at Chicago’s OEMC Wednesday morning, where they’re expected to not only discuss COVID-19 —but also the impact on this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Eight additional cases of coronavirus were announced Tuesday, bumping the total case count in Illinois to 19.

This includes the first two cases of COVID-19 to be confirmed outside of Cook County; a male in his late teens from McHenry County and a woman in her 60s from Kane County.

The other six patients are in Cook County, and all eight additional cases of coronavirus are in isolation either at home or in the hospital and said to be stable.

Pritzker also said he’s unhappy with the way the federal government has handled things so far.

“Let me be clear about one thing. I am very frustrated with the federal government,” the governor said. “We have not received enough tests. We have tests. We are testing. We would like to be able to test anyone that shows signs that they might need to be tested.”

Health officials said that social distancing is key to helping slow down the spread of the virus.

Those 60-years-old and up, or with underlying health issues, are encouraged to stay away from large gatherings.

