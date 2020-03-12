Cher postpones Pensacola show, tour because of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) – Cher has postponed her tour, including an upcoming show at the Pensacola Bay Center, due to the coronavirus.
The superstar was scheduled to bring her “Here We Go Again” tour to The Bay Center on March 22nd. That concert, along with the rest of her tour dates, have been postponed effective immediately, according to Amalie Arena in Tampa.
“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road,” the singer said.
The concert in Pensacola has been rescheduled for Sept. 10, 2020. Tickets that were purchased for the March show will be honored on the new date. Fans who want to keep their tickets and current seats do not have to do anything.
If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.
