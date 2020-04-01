Chatom begins mandatory curfew Thursday night

Coronavirus

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) – The Town of Chatom will begin enforcing a mandatory curfew starting Thursday night.

The curfew will run from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

We’re told residents who are going to work, or returning from work, will not be affected by this curfew. As of now, there is no county-wide curfew in place for Washington County.

