Chatom begins mandatory curfew Thursday night

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) – The Town of Chatom will begin enforcing a mandatory curfew starting Thursday night.
The curfew will run from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
We’re told residents who are going to work, or returning from work, will not be affected by this curfew. As of now, there is no county-wide curfew in place for Washington County.
LATEST STORIES:
- ST Engineering Aerospace was shut down temporarily for covid-19
- NM raises weight limit on trucks carrying COVID-19 relief supplies
- Video shows Disney raising American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom
- Crown Church, Feeding the Gulf Coast to give out 20,000 pounds of food in Pensacola Friday
- Deputy stops javelina burglary