Chatom begins mandatory curfew Thursday night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro shared video on Wednesday that shows Disney security Cast Members raising the American flag inside an empty Magic Kingdom.

"While our world looks very different today, one thing endures...the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World," D'Amaro wrote on Instagram. "I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It's a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well."