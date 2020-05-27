TAMPA (WFLA) – Tens of thousands of the nation’s healthcare workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 62,344 healthcare personnel have become sick with the virus.
The CDC says there have been over 290 deaths among healthcare personnel with over 1,662,400 cases in the country and 98,000 deaths.
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC report finds over 60,000 healthcare workers have COVID-19
- The ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers have begun
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Gulf Breeze police search for man accused of assaulting an officer
- Caught on camera: Boy stays calm as curious bear follows him