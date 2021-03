(WKRG) — The CDC may revise the recommendation to keep students 6 feet apart in classrooms.

A Harvard study found no difference in coronavirus transmissions in Massachusetts schools when students were 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

It’s important to note, students in that study were wearing masks.

The CDC isn’t quite ready to make revisions yet, but the director says agency experts are looking at the possibility.

Doctor Anthony Fauci expects a decision soon.