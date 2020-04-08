Catholic Schools in Archdiocese of Mobile to remain closed until May 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- While speaking about hazard pay in Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson brought up the fact that the City is losing money and it may not be able to handle the additional costs.

At Tuesday's press conference, Mayor Stimpson said the City expects to lose more monthly in revenue than originally anticipated. Before April 1, some city officials believed Mobile would lose between $7-$7.5-million per month in revenue due to COVID-19.