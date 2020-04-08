Catholic Schools in Archdiocese of Mobile to remain closed until May 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools announced Catholic Schools will remain closed until Monday, May 4th.

The Archdiocese says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic and will adjust the date as needed, based on the recommendations from the CDC and state of Alabama.

