Carnival underway at Bel Air Mall with COVID-19 safety measures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall is hosting a carnival this week in the parking lot.

North American Midway Entertainment is hosting the carnival. The company says safety is the number one priority. COVID-19 Protocols to include:

• All staff and contractors will undergo a temperature check prior to each shift

• Face Coverings are strongly recommended for guests.

• All staff and contractors will be required to wear an approved mask.

• Increased availability of hand sanitizing stations around the grounds

• Increased routine cleaning and sanitization, with a focus on high-touch surfaces

• Event layout designed to allow for physical distancing.

• Symbols on the ground to encourage physical distancing while waiting in line for admission, rides, or food

Also, all guests are encouraged to follow healthy behaviors to best protect themselves, including:

i. Stay home if you are sick, or are exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat.

ii. Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions (heart disease, chronic lung disease, asthma, etc.) might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and should not attend the carnival.

iii. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.

iv. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after touching surfaces, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

v. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

vi. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

vii. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of used tissues in the trash.

Dates and times:

Saturday June 27th, 5pm to close | $20

Sunday June 28th, noon to 5pm and 6pm to close | $20

Monday June 29th, 4pm – Close | $15

Tuesday June 30th, 4pm – Close | $15

Wednesday July 1st, 4pm – Close | $20

Thursday July 2nd, 4pm – Close | $20

Friday July 3rd, 4pm – Close | $20

Saturday July 4th, noon to 5pm and 6pm to close | $20

Sunday July 5th, noon to 5pm and 6pm to close | $20

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.

